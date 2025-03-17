A magical Mother's day at the Tropical Butterfly House
In tribute to all the lovely mums out there, the park will also be revealing its Mother's Day 'Name a Butterfly Board' right here in the Butterfly House on Sunday 30 March!
If your mum is one in a million, then name a butterfly after her and make her day! For £3.99 you will receive a digital downloadable certificate with a space to add your mum’s name and this will also be added to the big 'Name a Butterfly Board' reveal!
All proceeds raised will go towards the park’s wildlife conservation and animal enrichment projects and so you’ll be showing your love for local wildlife conservation too!
Purchase yours now: butterflyhouse.digitickets.co.uk/category/62469. Booking closes 12pm Tuesday 25th March.
Purchase park tickets here butterflyhouse.digitickets.co.uk/tickets
*Weather permitting.