A first look inside Twycross Zoo's brand-new habitat - Close Encounters

Leading conservation charity, Twycross Zoo has officially opened Close Encounters – The World of Reptiles and Spiders — a brand-new immersive habitat where visitors can come face-to-face with some of the world’s most endangered and extraordinary creatures.

Housing over 13 incredible species from across the globe, the new indoor habitat will bring visitors closer than ever to these fascinating yet often-misunderstood creatures, many of which are facing significant threats from habitat destruction and the illegal wildlife trade.

The experience features immersive viewing areas, allowing visitors to step into the heart of the habitat for a unique perspective on these remarkable species.

Among the new residents are:

Gooty ornamental taratunula

One of the world’s most endangered, and striking, spider species. They’re unique electric blue coloration means they are targeted by the illegal pet trade.

Turquoise dwarf gecko

Native to a small region in Tanzania, this species is critically endangered and dimorphic, meaning the males and females look different.

Panther chameleon

Panther chameleons can move their eyes independently, allowing them to look in two directions at once.

Chinese crocodile lizard

A rare species that gives birth to live young instead of laying eggs.

Sand lizard

One of the UK’s rarest reptiles, now the focus of national reintroduction efforts after decades of decline.

Boa constrictor

Native to South America, this species is over 3 metres long and on Steve Backshall’s Deadly 60 for a reason!

Lynsey Bugg, Senior Curator at Twycross Zoo, shared her excitement for the new habitat: “We are delighted to have opened a brand-new animal habitat for visitors this Easter.

“Not only will Close Encounters give our visitors a number of exciting new species to discover on their visits, but it will also create fantastic opportunities for us to get involved in vital conservation projects, which works towards saving these incredible species from extinction.”

Twycross Zoo’s Chief Executive Officer, Craig Dunkerley, added: “Close Encounters is a fantastic addition to our zoo — expanding the range of immersive experiences we have on offer for our visitors.

“This new habitat showcases some of the world’s most remarkable and endangered species and enhances the overall zoo experience, bringing our guests on a journey of wild discovery while educating them about the vital conservation efforts they are supporting by visiting us here at Twycross Zoo.”

As a leading conservation charity, Twycross Zoo is dedicated to protecting the species with whom we share our planet. By visiting, guests actively contribute to essential conservation efforts, including breeding programmes and the reintroduction of endangered species into the wild.

Every ticket purchased helps fund these initiatives, playing a vital role in ensuring the survival of these remarkable species for future generations.

In addition to Close Encounters – The World of Reptiles and Spiders, visitors to Twycross Zoo can enjoy 100 acres of space with over 70 species of animals, as well as The Gruffalo Discovery Land.

Visitors can now also benefit from an annual ticket, which allows visitors to pay for a day and visit FREE for 12 months.

For more information and how to book tickets, visit twycrosszoo.org

