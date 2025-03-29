A family adventure: The HARP Mud Run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

High Ashes is set to host the much-anticipated HARP Mud Run on Sunday, 6th April 2025. This family-friendly event offers participants the chance to slide, crawl, run, or walk through a scenic obstacle course, with both 5K and 10K options available. All finishers will receive a medal, celebrating their muddy achievements.

The HARP Mud Run, organised by the High Ashes Rural Project (HARP), promises a day of fun and adventure for individuals of all abilities. Participants can expect to wade through mud pits, scale slippery inclines, and crawl under nets. ￼

In addition to the physical challenges, the event fosters a strong sense of community. Families, friends, and local residents come together to cheer on participants, creating an amazing atmosphere that extends beyond the finish line. The event village will offer refreshments and entertainment, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace the mud, challenge yourself, and support the High Ashes Rural Project in their mission to provide enriching experiences for the community.

Sign up for the HARP Mud Run now: highashes.org.uk/event/mud-run-2026/