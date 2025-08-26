A Belle of a trip to Edinburgh will be calling in at Derby and Chesterfield
Britain's most luxurious train will call at Derby and Chesterfield stations next Wednesday to take champagne-sipping passengers on a slap-up trip to Edinburgh.
A tartan-clad piper will play a lament and a red carpet will be laid across the station platform as the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle pulls in on September 3.
Then passengers – some of whom are paying more than £800 for the experience – will settle back into plush armchairs as a liveried steward serves them their first cocktail.
A spokesman for the train, which used to be part of the iconic Orient Express group, said: “It might sound like a lot of money.
“But we are not just taking our guests to Edinburgh, we are transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel.
“That was a time when nothing was too good for the pampered passenger and how you arrived was as important as when.”
A three-course brunch will be served during the journey to the Edinburgh capital, where there will be the opportunity to visit the Royal Yacht Britannia at nearby Leith.
Then in the evening there will be another champagne reception on board before passengers tuck into a magnificent seven-course dinner on the way home.
There are even onboard musicians while a conjuror adds an extra touch of magic as he gets up to his tricks during the journey.
The Northern Belle, which on this occasion will be hauled by a heritage diesel locomotive, is due to arrive back in Chesterfield at 11pm and Derby at 11.30.
If you miss the train, it will be back in Derby on October 25 for a steam-hauled trip over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line. Thus will probably be hauled by Tangmere, a huge Battle of Britain class locomotive that used to pull crack express trains from London to the South Coast.
Then there will be more excursions to Edinburgh in November and December. Fares on the Northern Belle start at £365. For more details see www.northernbelle.co.uk.