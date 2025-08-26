A Belle of a trip to Edinburgh will be calling in at Derby and Chesterfield

Red carpet send off for champagne train

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain's most luxurious train will call at Derby and Chesterfield stations next Wednesday to take champagne-sipping passengers on a slap-up trip to Edinburgh.

A tartan-clad piper will play a lament and a red carpet will be laid across the station platform as the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle pulls in on September 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then passengers – some of whom are paying more than £800 for the experience – will settle back into plush armchairs as a liveried steward serves them their first cocktail.

Travel in style .... one of the train luxurious Pullman-style carriages

A spokesman for the train, which used to be part of the iconic Orient Express group, said: “It might sound like a lot of money.

“But we are not just taking our guests to Edinburgh, we are transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel.

“That was a time when nothing was too good for the pampered passenger and how you arrived was as important as when.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A three-course brunch will be served during the journey to the Edinburgh capital, where there will be the opportunity to visit the Royal Yacht Britannia at nearby Leith.

A waiter serves lunch ... while musicians serenade passengers in the background

Then in the evening there will be another champagne reception on board before passengers tuck into a magnificent seven-course dinner on the way home.

There are even onboard musicians while a conjuror adds an extra touch of magic as he gets up to his tricks during the journey.

The Northern Belle, which on this occasion will be hauled by a heritage diesel locomotive, is due to arrive back in Chesterfield at 11pm and Derby at 11.30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you miss the train, it will be back in Derby on October 25 for a steam-hauled trip over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line. Thus will probably be hauled by Tangmere, a huge Battle of Britain class locomotive that used to pull crack express trains from London to the South Coast.

Then there will be more excursions to Edinburgh in November and December. Fares on the Northern Belle start at £365. For more details see www.northernbelle.co.uk.