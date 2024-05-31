80's throwback at Midland Railway Butterley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dust off your blue eye shadow, big hair, neon and acid wash jeans and join us as we go back to the 1980s at the Midland Railway – Butterley on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June.

Visitors can arrive at the ‘British Rail’ Station, Butterley and take the 1980's two train service through the Derbyshire Countryside.

Once you alight the train at Swanwick, visitors will be met by ECTO 1 and its own Ghostbuster, celebrating the 40th year since the first Ghostbusters film. Then head on up to the Church for 80's tv exhibition and Tugs display.

In Johnsons Buffet there are vintage arcade games and 1980s Disco! Then take the vintage 80's bus ride around the site.

Ecto 1

Plus, explore the Complex at Swanwick Junction, where you will be able to visit the children’s play area, Victorian Railwayman’s Church, Deeley’s Tearoom, Demonstration Signal Box, the West Shed and the Country Park. Other attractions may also be open.

1980 dress welcome!