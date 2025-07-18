Your world

Dance through the decades at 80s Day Disco: Derby! Non-stop classics, retro vibes, and big energy on Sat 26 July at The Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready to relive the greatest decade in music — the 80s Day Disco is coming to Derby!

Saturday 26th July 2025

3 PM – 8 PM

The Church, Derby

Hosted by Daytime Disco Events (22.3k followers), this unforgettable afternoon of retro joy promises high-energy dancefloor action, feel-good nostalgia, and iconic hits from start to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're an 80s superfan or just love a good party, 80s Day Disco: Derby brings the magic of the era to life with dazzling lights, timeless tunes, and the ultimate throwback vibe.

What to Expect:

Wall-to-wall 80s anthems : From synth-pop and disco to glam rock and power ballads, expect legendary tracks from Madonna, Michael Jackson, Prince, Whitney Houston, George Michael , and more.

: From synth-pop and disco to glam rock and power ballads, expect legendary tracks from , and more. Neon dancefloor energy : Show off your moves under shimmering disco balls and colorful lights.

: Show off your moves under shimmering disco balls and colorful lights. Dress up encouraged : Grab your leg warmers, shoulder pads, or double denim — or come as you are and dance like it’s 1985.

: Grab your leg warmers, shoulder pads, or double denim — or come as you are and dance like it’s 1985. Great for groups: Perfect for birthdays, stag/hen dos, or a big day out with friends.

Music From Icons Like:

Michael Jackson ⭐ Madonna ⭐ Prince ⭐ Whitney Houston ⭐ Queen ⭐ George Michael ⭐ Tina Turner ⭐ David Bowie ⭐ Phil Collins ⭐ Bon Jovi ⭐ Cyndi Lauper ⭐ Elton John ⭐ Duran Duran ⭐ Eurythmics ⭐ The Police ⭐ Fleetwood Mac ⭐ A-ha ⭐ Depeche Mode ⭐ New Order ⭐ Bryan Adams ⭐ Hall & Oates ⭐ The Smiths ⭐ Spandau Ballet ⭐ Tears for Fears ⭐ Guns N’ Roses ⭐ And many more...

Ticket Info:

First–Third Release : SOLD OUT

: SOLD OUT Fourth Release (Final 20!) : £17.50 + booking fee

: £17.50 + booking fee Fifth Release : £20.00 + booking fee

: £20.00 + booking fee Big Group Package (10+ tickets): £15.50 + booking fee (min. 10 required)

Grab yours now before they’re gone:

Last entry is strictly 5 PM

This is a strictly 18+ event (Valid ID may be required)

FAQs

Why different ticket tiers?

Earlier buyers get cheaper prices — all tickets are the same entry, just priced by release phase.

Do you offer group discounts?

Yes! See the “Big Group Package” above — available for groups of 10+.

Will tickets be available at the door?

Only if not sold out in advance, and very limited — we recommend booking early.

What if I can’t attend?

You can resell or gift your ticket. We don’t use names as a condition of entry.

Can I get a refund?

Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is cancelled or rescheduled.

Accessibility?

Please check with the venue directly: The Church Derby

Need help with tickets?

Email: [email protected]

More questions?

DM us on Instagram: @daytimediscoevents or Facebook: Daytime Disco

Let’s turn back time and party like it’s the 80s — see you on the dancefloor, Derby!