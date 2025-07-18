80s Day Disco: Derby
Get ready to relive the greatest decade in music — the 80s Day Disco is coming to Derby!
Saturday 26th July 2025
3 PM – 8 PM
The Church, Derby
Hosted by Daytime Disco Events (22.3k followers), this unforgettable afternoon of retro joy promises high-energy dancefloor action, feel-good nostalgia, and iconic hits from start to finish.
Whether you're an 80s superfan or just love a good party, 80s Day Disco: Derby brings the magic of the era to life with dazzling lights, timeless tunes, and the ultimate throwback vibe.
What to Expect:
- Wall-to-wall 80s anthems: From synth-pop and disco to glam rock and power ballads, expect legendary tracks from Madonna, Michael Jackson, Prince, Whitney Houston, George Michael, and more.
- Neon dancefloor energy: Show off your moves under shimmering disco balls and colorful lights.
- Dress up encouraged: Grab your leg warmers, shoulder pads, or double denim — or come as you are and dance like it’s 1985.
- Great for groups: Perfect for birthdays, stag/hen dos, or a big day out with friends.
Music From Icons Like:
Michael Jackson ⭐ Madonna ⭐ Prince ⭐ Whitney Houston ⭐ Queen ⭐ George Michael ⭐ Tina Turner ⭐ David Bowie ⭐ Phil Collins ⭐ Bon Jovi ⭐ Cyndi Lauper ⭐ Elton John ⭐ Duran Duran ⭐ Eurythmics ⭐ The Police ⭐ Fleetwood Mac ⭐ A-ha ⭐ Depeche Mode ⭐ New Order ⭐ Bryan Adams ⭐ Hall & Oates ⭐ The Smiths ⭐ Spandau Ballet ⭐ Tears for Fears ⭐ Guns N’ Roses ⭐ And many more...
Ticket Info:
- First–Third Release: SOLD OUT
- Fourth Release (Final 20!): £17.50 + booking fee
- Fifth Release: £20.00 + booking fee
- Big Group Package (10+ tickets): £15.50 + booking fee (min. 10 required)
Grab yours now before they’re gone:
Last entry is strictly 5 PM
This is a strictly 18+ event (Valid ID may be required)
FAQs
- Why different ticket tiers?
- Earlier buyers get cheaper prices — all tickets are the same entry, just priced by release phase.
- Do you offer group discounts?
- Yes! See the “Big Group Package” above — available for groups of 10+.
- Will tickets be available at the door?
- Only if not sold out in advance, and very limited — we recommend booking early.
- What if I can’t attend?
- You can resell or gift your ticket. We don’t use names as a condition of entry.
- Can I get a refund?
- Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is cancelled or rescheduled.
- Accessibility?
- Please check with the venue directly: The Church Derby
- Need help with tickets?
- Email: [email protected]
- More questions?
- DM us on Instagram: @daytimediscoevents or Facebook: Daytime Disco
Let’s turn back time and party like it’s the 80s — see you on the dancefloor, Derby!