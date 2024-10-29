40 years of the cable-cars at The Heights of Abraham

2024 marks 40 years since the cable-cars were installed at The Heights of Abraham in Matlock Bath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular visitor attraction today receives thousands of visitors each year and the cable-cars are used by virtually all of them.

Andrew and Vanessa Pugh, the custodians of the popular attraction will be giving a talk on the story behind the cable-cars and the development of the site at an illustrated presentation being organised by Matlock Civic Association (MCA) on Monday, November 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the cable-cars are the most well-known feature of the attraction, the Heights of Abraham have been gradually improved and developed over the past 50 years.

Inside one of the show-caves

It's hard to believe that the Pugh family acquired the 30 acres of hillside above Matlock Bath back in 1974. Andrew and his family are behind the transformation of the neglected woodland pleasure gardens that had first been developed in the 1700s.

As well as the cable-cars there are now two show-caves, an exciting play area and a restaurant with spectacular views down the Derwent Valley. Andrew will explain how this has been achieved and perhaps also give a glimpse into the family's future ambitions.

Andrew Pugh's talk will be in the downstairs hall at the Matlock Methodist and United Reform Church on Bank Road in Matlock starting at 7.30pm on Monday, November 11. There is no charge and anyone with an interest in the fascinating stories behind the development of 'The Heights' will be welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MCA's Chariman, Tony Symes, said: "Most local people know about the facilities at The Heights of Abraham and its famous cable-cars but very few will know how this has been achieved. There are some interesting tales behind what we now simply take for granted. It will be a pleasure to welcome Andrew and Vanessa Pugh and to celebrate this 50-year achievement."