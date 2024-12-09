200 bikers to ride through Derbyshire for Safe and Sound charity toy run on December 14

Around 200 motorcyclists from across Derbyshire are expected to take part in this year’s Upright Christmas Toy Run on Saturday December 14.

Organised by Derbyshire police’s Upright Derbyshire team, the annual toy run will support Derbyshire’s specialist child exploitation charity, Safe and Sound, who protect and support children, young people and families whose lives are affected by child exploitation.

Bikers, dressed in festive costumes, will start gathering at Andrew Paul Upholstery in Fields Farm Road, Long Eaton, from 10am and then set off in convoy at 12 noon with a police escort to Derby.

The convoy will finish around 45 minutes later at Safe and Sound’s offices in Darley Abbey Mills to deliver hundreds of Christmas presents for the children and their families.

Organiser PC Craig Holmes explained: “Upright Bikes is a safety awareness initiative led by Derbyshire police in recognition that motorbikes make up just 1% of vehicles on the road but are involved in 19% of accidents across the county.

“This will be our fifth toy run and we are hoping for the best response ever – both in terms of the gifts donated and the number of bikers joining the convoy.

“We were keen to donate the gifts to Safe and Sound because this is all about the most vulnerable road users supporting some of the most vulnerable children and young people in our county.”

Safe and Sound CEO Tracy Harrison added: “The Upright Bikes Toy Run is an incredible sight and we are honoured that they have chosen to support us again this year.

“These presents will bring so much joy to the young people and families who we support at a very dark time in their lives and who thoroughly deserve light and happiness at this special time of year.”