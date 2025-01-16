1940s Market set to return this April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular 1940s Market is set to return to Chesterfield this spring – bringing a range of free entertainment to the town centre for the whole family to enjoy.

The action-packed market will be returning on Thursday 10 April 2025, transporting the town centre back to the 1940s with a variety of music, street performance and fancy dress.

Organised by Chesterfield Borough Council, the event takes place during the Easter school holidays and will happen alongside the popular weekly Thursday flea market.

More information about the event plans and entertainment will be shared closer to the time. Keep checking the council’s website and social media channels for details.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The 1940s Market is enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. There are not too many places you can go to see a range of free street entertainment like we have on offer here.

“We encourage you to put the date in your diary early so you don’t miss out.”