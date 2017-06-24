Search

VIDEO: Chesterfield's amazing Queen's Park from above

Chesterfield's Queen's Park.

Amateur Chesterfield film-maker Mat Reynolds has used his trusty drone to get a bird's eye view of Chesterfield's spectacular Queen's Park.

Originally opened in 1887, Queen's Park is located right in the heart of the town and is a perfect place to spend some time with the family - for free!

