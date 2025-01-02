Derbyshire resident receives friendly funding boost to help with studies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

University student, Edward Smith, has received a £3,600 funding boost from one of the UK’s oldest friendly societies to help ease some of the financial burdens of student life.

The 19-year-old from Ilkeston began studying Chemical Engineering at the University of Manchester in September 2024. He is one of three recipients of the Oddfellows’ First Degree Course Educational Award – a non-repayable bursary – and was chosen on merit from applicants within the Society’s national membership.

Edward, a former Heanor Gate Spencer Academy Sixth Form student, will receive £900 for each of the four years of the course, which he says will allow him to purchase books and other learning materials to assist him with his studies.

A member of the Oddfellows’ Erewash Valley Branch, Edward said: “I felt very proud, honoured and relieved to receive extra funding to help with my studies.”

Edward Smith

After completing his degree, Edward says he hopes to complete a chartership whilst working as a Process Engineer.

A Process Engineer designs, optimises and manages the processes used to transform raw materials into finished products in manufacturing or chemical plants.

Secretary for the Oddfellows’ Erewash Valley Branch, Melanie Archer, said: “We’re glad we’re able to support Edward in the next step of his education journey, especially with the current cost of living situation, which can be particularly challenging for students.

“He has a bright future and we couldn’t be more proud of his achievements so far.”

Oddfellows members have access to a wide range of benefits, including a variety of online and in person social events, care and welfare support and advice and a travel club.

The Oddfellows’ First Degree Course Educational Award aims to support students from its membership who are heading to university for the first time.

To find out more about the Oddfellows’ Educational Awards and all the ways the Society helps its members, go to www.oddfellows.co.uk.