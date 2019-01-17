Y Not Festival organisers announce new environmentally friendly features for 2019

Organisers of Derbyshire's Y Not Festival are taking a new greener approach to this year's event.

A major focus of this year's festival, which takes place in July, is set to be the environment.

Y Not Festival 2018

Organisers have launched a new campaign called Keep the Peaks Green which aims to target sustainabilty for the festival by cutting out plastic, boosting recycling and reducing landfill waste.

Festival goers are being encouraging to hand litter in, take tents home with them or sign up to use tents already on site at the new Pitch Village.

They said: "Though there isn’t a more idyllic spot for Y Not, we recognise that running a festival on this site has a direct impact, both positive and negative, on the natural environment. So, we are making even bigger efforts to be sustainable and kind to the earth with the launch of our new ‘Keep The Peaks Green’ campaign."

New elements to the festival this year include:

* A litter bond. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday January 29 and all bookings will have a compulsory £10 deposit per booking. In order to get your £10 back, festival goers just need to hand in a bag of rubbish at the festival.

* Plastics - following suit from last year, all single use plastics are banned for traders. The 10p cup scheme will also be back - for every cup you collect and hand in, you'll get 10p back.

* Tents - a new camping zone Pitch Village is being introduced for the first time. In here, campers will be provided with a tent, which will be put up and taken down for them. So there'll be no need to pack it all away at the end of the weekend.

Organisers added: "Aside from handing in your litter and cups to us, there are even more small things you can do to make a big difference and help keep the Peaks green!

"Cut down the plastic you bring – please try not to bring single used plastic bottles. Bring refillable water bottles, and we have water points all over the site to make it nice and easy.

"Take your tent home - leaving your tent to go into landfill has huge environmental impact. If you can pack up and take your tent home to use again, that one of the most beneficial things you can do to help the environment."

Tickets for Y Not, which will take place from July 25-28, will go on sale on Tuesday January 29. Line-up news will be announced in February.

Y Not Festival organisers said: “We are lucky enough to have the stunning setting of the Peak District as our site and so it’s integral that we protect it for years to come. The ‘Keep The Peaks Green’ scheme offers plenty of opportunity to do this in simple yet effective ways and we’re really looking forward to customers getting on board!”

For more information and tickets see the website www.ynotfestival.com.