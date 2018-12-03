X Factor’s new champion Dalton Harris tops live show at Nottingham and Sheffield arenas

See X Factor’s newly crowned champion Dalton Harris performing when the live version of the show tours to arenas in Nottingham and Sheffield.

He’ll be performing alongside second place finalist Scarlett Lee and third place finalist Anthony Russell who will be joined by their fellow final eight contestants Danny Tetley, Acacia & Aaliyah, Brendan Murray, Shan Ako and Bella Penfold.

The X Factor Live Tour rolls into Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on February 19, 2019, at 6.30pm and FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, on February 24, 2019, at 3pm.

Dalton Harris has had three of his songs enter the iTunes top 30 during the live shows so far, including I Have Nothing, Creep and California Dreamin’, while his Big Band Week performance of Beyoncé’s Listen entered the top 20 on iTunes, reaching No. 15, the highest peak of the series so far.

Anthony Russell’s rendition of Eye of the Tiger was the stand out performance of Movie Week with the audience reaction overpowering even the judges’ comments.

Scarlett Lee impressed the audience and judges every week with her beautiful vocals and incredible range.

Also joining the line-up are Brendan Murray, whose powerful Judges’ Houses performance brought tears to guest judge Nile Rodgers; the youngest act in the competition Acacia & Aaliyah; inspirational singer and rapper Bella Penfold; Shan Ako, whose emotional and raw performances have created some of the series’ most memorable moments; and Northern singing powerhouse Danny Tetley.

X Factor digital presenter, Becca Dudley, will be returning as host this year on The X Factor Live Tour.

Becca has been hosting MTV UK programming since 2012 and presents multiple shows across the network, as well as covering worldwide music events with World Stage from Brazil to Belgium. In addition to her TV work, Becca DJs reggae, hip hop and dancehall across the UK and festivals, including Glastonbury. Becca is also a presenter on Apple Music’s global radio station Beats 1 and in 2016 she launched her own music platform DEADLY, which encompasses live music, radio and video content.

The X Factor Tour has thrilled more than three million people since it began 14 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours. So get your tickets to The X Factor Live Tour 2019 and don’t miss out...

Tickets for the Nottingham show are priced from £27.22 (including booking fee) and are available online click here or call 0115 0843 373 3000. Tickets for the Sheffield performance are priced from £26.32 (including booking fee) and are available online click hereor by phone on 0114 256 5656.