Workers’ fight for equal pay is honoured by Dronfield Musical Theatre Group

Fifty years ago, women workers at the Ford plant in Dagenham took a stand and went on strike for equal pay.

Dronfield Musical Theatre Group (DMTG) is giving an honourable nod to the victory of the battling female workforce by staging the critical acclaimed show Made in Dagenham.

Rita O’Grady, who heads the strike is being played by Sophie Robinson, who has been performing since a very young age and got the taste for leading lady roles after playing Annie at the Montgomery Theatre in 1995.

Sophie won a scholarship to the Royal Northern College of Music and then later took her acting skills to the country’s capital where she did a lot of professional performing. Having moved back to Sheffield with her family, she heard that DMTG were performing Made in Dagenham, and joined the group immediately. She loves the show and is so excited to be playing such a fabulous role.

Andrew Hibbert is directing the show, having taken roles in the company’s productions in the past. Andrew is no stranger to the show, having performed the role of Mr Hopkins in the Sheffield Lyceum production of Made in Dagenham in 2016. Andrew has been treading the boards since the age of 10, when he joined the cast of Oliver at the Sheffield Montgomery and has never looked back, performing in more than 60 musicals since.

Andrew said: “It seemed fitting to be able to stage this truly British musical not only exactly fifty years since the event on which it is based, but also in the year that marks the centenary of women being given the vote. I thought it was an incredible show when I performed it before and instantly fell in love with it. It tells the story of the battle the women had, beautifully, through song”.

Made in Dagenham will be performed from October 19 to 13. To book your ticket, call 01246 416364.