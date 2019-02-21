William The Conqueror play free gig in Chesterfield to plug album

Rock-folk outfit William The Conqueror will play a free gig in Chesterfield in support of their new album.

They will perform a live set at Tallbird Records on Wednesday, February 27, at 6pm.

The band will sign copies of their new long-player, Bleeding On The Soundtrack, which was released last week.

William the Conqueror is the band put together by songwriter Ruarri Joseph, alongside his close musical conspirators Harry Harding (drums) and Naomi Holmes (bass) in 2015.

Bleeding on the Soundtrack is the second album from the band, following the debut Proud Distributor of the Peace (2017, Loose), in an abstract biographical trilogy inspired by Hermann Hesse’s book My Belief which housed essays on innocence, disillusionment and faith.

Lifted from the new album is recent single Looking for the Cure, a song about redemption. It’s raw, laid-bare song-writing but with an acerbic wit and an overall cathartic effect that turns a dark experience into something more hopeful, even joyous. Ruari said: “Looking for the Cure started out as a mournful ballad about witnessing the process of recovery from addiction: the tragedy of searching for something that doesn’t exist. Then it dawned on me that if you’re looking, at least it means you’re alive to do so, and that’s a cure in itself.”

For more information on William The Conqueror’s gig in Chesterfield, call 01246 234548 or 07906 505185 or email: tallbirdrecords@gmail.com.