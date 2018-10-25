Westlife tickets on sale this morning - how to get yours for Manchester, Sheffield, Nottingham dates

Westlife tour tickets are going on sale this morning offering fans the opportunity to see the superstars perform in Manchester, Sheffield and Nottingham.

Tickets will be released at 9am on Thursday, October 25.

The group’s first tour in seven years will take them to Manchester Arena on May 30, Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on June 7 and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on June 19, 2019.

Westlife will be performing at arenas across the country in celebration of their 20th anniversary. The shows will see the global pop kings perform new songs and all 14 of their UK number one hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’, ‘You Raise Me Up’ and ‘Unbreakable’. The group has signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI and will release new material soon.

