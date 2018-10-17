Wendy Kirkland shares Piano Divas concert with Derbyshire jazz fans

Jazz musician Wendy Kirkland is bringing her Piano Divas tour home to Derbyshire.

The tour is named after her acclaimed 2017 album which attracted rave reviews from critics.

Wendy, who lives in Chesterfield, will be performing a one-hour concert at her home town’s main library on October 20, starting at 11.45am.

Her voice has been likened to Blossom Dearie with hints of Diana Krall.Wendy’s influences range from Nat King Cole and Ella Fitzgerald to Oscar Peterson and Eliane Elias.

For more details, visit https://www.wendykirkland.com

