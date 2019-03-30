WEEKEND WATCH: Fastlove - A Tribute to George Michael blasts through the hits in Buxton

Get ready for an unforgettable evening in Fastlove - A Tribute to George Michael which will put the Boom Boom into your heart.

The show, which is touring to Buxton Opera House on Sunday, March 31, is packed with crowd pleasing anthems, from the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the Eighties album Faith. There will also be the awesome tunes of the Nineties and Noughties, including the irresistible Flawless.

This spellbinding experience offers all your favourite songs including Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, One More Try, Outside, Jesus Top A Child, Kissing A Fool and many more.

Relive the passion, the flare, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael in this incredible concert.

Tickets £28. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

