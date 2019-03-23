WATCH TONIGHT: Steeleye Span in Chesterfield to celebrate 50th anniversary tour

Folk-rock superstars Steeleye Span will be revisiting famous moments and hidden gems from the band’s 50-year career when they play in Chesterfield tonight.

Fans may be lucky enough to get a sneak preview of songs from their upcoming 24th studio album Est 1969 at Steeleye Span’s concert in the Winding Wheel.

Maddy Prior formed Steeleye Span half a century ago with Tim Hart and has steered the band through various incarnations. Famous names to have played in Steeleye Span include Martin Carthy, Tim Hart, Bob Johnson, John Kirkpatrick,, Ken Nicol and Liam Genockey. Tickets for tonight’s show cost £27.20 and £25.20. Call 01246 345222 or to buy online click here