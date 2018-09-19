Watch the singer voted Best Elvis Performer Worldwide

Direct from the West End, Chris Connor stars in The World Famous Elvis Show which is touring to Sheffield this week,

Fans across the globe voted Chris the best Elvis performer worldwide in a poll and he was presented with this award in Memphis.

The World Famous Elvis Show, which hits Sheffield City Hall on Saturday, September 22, recreates two huge concerts from the Elvis era. Chris will be backed by an energetic live band, The Steels.

Chris’s manager Lisa Matthews said: “Chris has built a huge following all around the world. He is shy and very humble off stage, however on stage he transforms into Elvis, it can be at times very spooky. Chris makes sure that his tribute is respectful at all times, and as authentic as possible.

“We have audience members in tears and in shock during and after the shows at the very close likeness in looks, voice, mannerisms and moves.

“Chris has worked very hard to become a world leading Elvis performer, and he is very grateful for the continued support he receives from all fans. He does not care for Elvis contests or self acclaimed titles, his main concern is to put on a show the fans will appreciate with no expense spaed.”

Tickets from £28.56. Go to https://www.sheffieldcityhall.sivtickets.com