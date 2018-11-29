Wam Bam Band, Please Y’Self, Left Hand Drive play in aid of Syrian refugee families resettled in Matlock

Big-hearted musicians are banding together in a benefit gig which will raise money for Syrian refugee families who have been resettled in Matlock.

Wam Bam Band, Please Y’Self, Left Hand Drive, soloist Phoebe Shaw and poet Manjit Sohota will be performing at the town’s Edgefold Club on Friday, December 7, at 7.30pm.

Twelve-piece Wam Bam Band play rhythm and blues, rock and soul and will be drumming up a very big sound.

The legendary skiffle band Please Y’Self are back on the road and determined to get your feet stomping.

Left Hand Drive are one of Derbyshire’s favourite bands and are long-time supporters of Love Music Hate Racism.

Phoebe Shaw will be singing songs and Manjit Sohota will be entertaining the audience with his performance poetry.

Tickets £10 and £5 (concessions), available from Cafe in the Park or pay on the door.