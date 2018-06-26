Vivaldi’s work Gloria airs in Chesterfield church

Vivaldi’s choral masterpiece Gloria will be performed in Chesterfield.

Rose Choir and Orchestra will be in concert at the town’s Annunciation Church, Spencer Street, on Saturday, July 7, at 7.30pm.

The soloists will be Jo Howland and Emily Morris, the leader Emily Sharratt, pianist Helen Wallace Batley and conductor Jonathan Francis.

Patrick Hawes’ composition Song of Songs will also be performed during the concert.

Tickets £13 (full) or £11 (concessions). Call 01246 271 540 or go to www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk or pay on the door.