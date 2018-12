Celebrate the New Year in style with a Viennese New Year’s Concert at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel.

Conductor John Longstaff will be wielding the baton when Sheffield Symphony Orchestra play at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on January 6 at 3pm.

Viennese classica and light music favourites will feature in the programme.

Tickets £18.50 and £16.50. Call 01246 345222 or click here