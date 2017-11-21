VIDEO: Dancing On Ice Live Tour 2018 skates back to Yorkshire at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Dancing on Ice returns to our TV screens next year and today fans got the news they have been waiting for - the live tour is also back with Yorkshire dates at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

The TV show and Dancing on Ice Live UK Tour - at Sheffield for three nightly performances on March 27, 28 and 29 - will also see the return of legendary hosts and this time judges, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Joining the king and quen of the ice will be a host of celebrities and professional skaters from the new Dancing on Ice series, which starts on ITV in January.

Tickets for the Sheffield shows go on general sale this Friday, November 24, at 8am.

Following a four year break, the ice spectacular will perform all over the UK throughout March and April 2018.

Torvill and Dean will host the tour once more and take up their new roles as Head Judges, on hand to give their expert critical feedback and their all-important scores to the celebrities and their skating partners.

In addition to the scores from the Ice Panel Judges, arena audiences will be able to text vote from their mobile phones for their favourite skating couple. Audience votes will then be added to the scores from the Judges to decide the overall celebrity winning couple. They will then take to the ice to perform a magical finale.

Jayne said: “We are delighted that Dancing on Ice Live is touring again next year. We really enjoyed hosting the last tour in 2014, so we’ll be doing that again, plus we’re taking on our new roles as Head Judges."

Dean adsed: "The tour has struck such a huge chord with audiences around the country ever since it began in 2007 and we can’t wait to be back on the road in 2018, with a bigger and better live show for all the family to enjoy.”

DANCING ON ICE LIVE TOUR 2018

23 - 25 March, London: The SSE Arena, Wembley, (Friday 23rd at 7.30pm, Saturday 24th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 25th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm) call 0844 815 0815

27– 29 March, Sheffield: FlyDSA Arena, (Tuesday 27th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 28th at 7.30pm, Thursday 29th at 7.30pm), 0114 256 5656

30 March - 01 April, Newcastle: Metro Radio Arena, (Friday 30th at 7.30pm, Saturday 31st at 2.30pm & 7.30pm and Sunday 1st at 1.30pm), 0844 493 6666

03 - 04 April , Manchester Arena, (Tuesday 3rd April at 7.30pm and Wednesday 4th April at 2.30pm & 7.30pm), 0844 847 8000.

06 - 08 April, Glasgow: SSE Hydro, (Friday 6th at 7.30pm, Saturday 7th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 8th at 1.30pm), 0844 395 4000

10 - 12 April, Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday 10th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 11th at 7.30pm and Thursday 12th at 7.30pm), 0843 373 3000

13 – 15 April, Arena Birmingham, (Friday 13th at 7.30pm, Saturday 14th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 15th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm) 0844 338 8000

Tickets: £35 - £65 (bands venue dependent). The O2 prices are £36 - £66 (Inclusive of a £1 per ticket venue facility fee). All ticket prices are subject to a booking fee.

To book tickets or for further information visit: www.dancingonicetour.co.uk

