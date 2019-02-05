Two dames and a talking dog - Bradwell Centenary Players make their mark on Beauty and the Beast

Bradwell Centenary Players have a beauty of a pantomime lined up for families.

They have taken a well-known fairy story and put their own stamp on it to create a big, colourful production packed with song, dance and lots of humour.

Their version of Beauty and the Beast has a wannabe comedian Jimmy Riddle, two dames, a talking dog, a rat and a couple of wild cats.

Evil witches Grimelza and Katinelza are causing mayhem. Nasty Snivel and Snide are trying to sell statues which are actually people. The Beast has turned to stone by howling.

Can love win the day? Will the beautiful Belle save the Beast from himself?

Find out at Bradwell Memorial Hall where the show runs from February 20 to 23 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets will be on sale in the Post Office or online click here

