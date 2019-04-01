TV presenter Fern Britton back on stage in Calendar Girls The Musical in Sheffield this week

Television presenter and novelist Fern Britton has returned to the stage for the first time in 30 years to perform in Calendar Girls The Musical which is in Sheffield this week.

She is performing alongside Denise Welsh, Sarah Crowe, Ruth Madoc, Anna-Jane Casey, Sara Crowe and Rebecca Storm at the Lyceum Theatre.

Written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, Calendar Girls The Musical is inspired by a true story.

It’s the tale of a group of ladies who decide to appear nude for a Women’s Institute calendar in order to raise funds to buy a settee for their local hospital, in memory of one of their husbands. They have to date raised almost £5 million for Bloodwise, the UK’s specialist blood cancer charity.

Calendar Girls The Musical runs at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from April 2 to 13.

Tickets from £22. Call 0114 249 6000 or book online click here

