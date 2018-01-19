TV documentary looking to reunite people through music

A TV company is looking to reunite people who have lost contact with a family member or friend using music.

The documentary will focus on the role music can play in healing broken relationships between two people.

The company making the show said: "The documentary will be released online on Facebook, YouTube and broadcast on ITV.

"We are specifically looking for close family members or friends who for whatever reason have issues communicating with each other and want to reconnect. This could be due to a breakdown in communication with a parent, spouse, sibling or a close friend for any reason."

Both people would be required for a day's filming in London, on January 24. Reasonable expenses, travel and hotel can be looked after if required.

Anyone interested in getting involved should email powerofmusicdoc@gmail.com.