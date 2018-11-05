Turn up early to see The Dead Daisies and be in with a chance of meeting the band

The Dead Daisies are returning to the UK this month to play 13 shows.

Former members of Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, Foreigner, Dio and Mötley Crüe play in the band so music lovers know that they are in for a top night of rock.

You can catch The Dead Daisies at Sheffield’s 02 Academy on November 14 where the playlist is likely to include Can’t Take It With You, the fourth single off their latest album Burn It Down.

Venues on the tour will open their doors one hour early to the first 50 in the line with the band playing an intimate, private “Daisyland” acoustic set after which they’ll mingle, say Hi and sign albums, posters etc. The goal is to rekindle that close connection the way it used to be, when bands would regularly meet some of their audience at music events, giving their time to the people that bought their records and concert tickets, unlike the hundreds of dollars some bands charge in today’s music world for a meet and greet.

Guitarist Doug Aldrich said: “The pre-show acoustic shows are so much fun and give us a chance to connect with our friends and family more than ever and pull out some deep cuts and favourites in an intimate setting – don’t miss it!”

Tickets for their Sheffield gig cost £23. Click here

