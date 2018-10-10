Turn The Page, Little Dog, ziPt and Left Hand Drive in Matlock’s charity gig

Bands are drumming up support for a gig in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

A night of music at The Loft, Matlock, on Friday, October 12, will feature performances by Turn The Page, Little Dog, ziPt and Left Hand Drive.

Headline act Turn The Page have been gracing stages around the Midlands for nearly three years. No strangers to festivals, wedding, pubs and charity events, this Chesterfield-based band play pop and rock covers which range from ABBA to AC/DC.

Turn The Page comprises Amy Newton on lead vocals, Mark Yeomans on guitars, John Cawton on bass and James Wigley on drums.

Little Dog play a blend of rhythm ‘n’ blues covers which they have honed over four years of rehearsing. The group features Tony Rodgers on keyboard, David Keal on bass, Ian Brailsford on guitar, Rob Fisher on drums, Kev Butterfield on vocals and harps and Elli Butterfield on vocals.

Covers duo ziPT comprise singers/guitarist Rob Lee and Paul Hopkinson who founded the north Derbyshire band The Pitz.

Left Hand Drive have been performing extensively around Derbyshire and beyond for more than 20 year. The upbeat electro band play acoustic covers and originals and includes Chris Carr on vocals and guitar, Jim Gilmour on mandolin, harmonica and guitar and Simon Ball on bass.

The fundraising gig will include a raffle in which food hampers, a cream tea, brandy, rum, comedy night tickets and chocolates are among the prizes.

Doors open. Admission is free, donations welcome.