Treats galore for opera fans at Buxton International Festival later this year

The bunting is already being sorted out in Buxton ahead of this summer’s 17-day Buxton International Festival, running from July 5 to 21, writes Tony Spittles.

Celebrating its 40th birthday this year, the festival - which started on July 30, 1979, with Donizetti’s opera Lucia di Lammermoor - is a favourite with audiences near and far eager to visit the town to enjoy a rich programme of opera, concerts, talks and book events.

The main focus has always been on opera, popular and little known, which this year features a world premiere of Georgiana, illustrating the life and times of Georgiana Cavendish, the 5th Duchess of Devonshire.

Georgiana’s life is a story of obsession, the high life and celebrity, and this specially commissioned opera pasticcio weaves together music by many of the composers she would have heard, including Mozart, Thomas Linley, Giovanni Paisiello, Martin y Soler and Stephen Storace.

There’s also the more familiar with Tchaikovsky’s tale of first love and painful rejection in Eugene Onegin, and some comic capers in Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld, while, for the rare opera collectors, there’s Lucio Papirio Dittatore, Caldara’s gem of a story of family strife in pre-Imperial Rome, and the The Orphans of Koombu combining opera, musical theatre and African harmonies in a work about oppression and freedom.

Bookings can be made through the Buxton International Festival box office on 01298 72190.

Further information can also be obtained on 01298 70395 or you can click here.