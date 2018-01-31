Tosca is beamed live to Derbyshire venues

Experience The Royal Opera’s production of Puccini’s classic thriller Tosca live in cinemas.

Canadian soprano Adrianne Pieczonka sings the role of Tosca. Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja is cast as Cavaradossi and Canadian bass-baritone Gerald Finley sings the part of Scarpia.

Tosca combines drama, passion and glorious music. Instantly recognisable music from Tosca has been used countless times in film and television, most memorably as the soundtrack to an action scene in James Bond thriller Quantum of Solace. You can catch the live screening of Tosca on February 7 at Northern Lights Cinema, Wirksworth, Chesterfield Cineworld, Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre, Ritz Cinema in Belper and Tideswell’s George Hotel. For more details on screenings near you, visit www.roh.org.uk/cinema