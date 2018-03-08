Tickets up for grabs to see Dusty and The Shades of the 60s

A new musical stage show which celebrates the life and music of the great Dusty Springfield and her contemporary peers is touring to Derbyshire.

Dusty and The Shades of the 60s stars singer and actress Emily Clark accompanied by vocal trio The Shades.

The show visits Chesterfield on March 18 - and you could win tickets to see it.

Dusty Springfield’s string of smash hits began on New Year’s Day 1964 when she performed I Only Want to be with You on the BBC’s new TV programme Top of the Pops. It was closely followed by You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me, Son of a Preacher Man, I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself and You Don’t Own Me. All these songs and more will be performed in this music-filled journey featuring the songs, artists and songwriters who worked with Dusty over a stellar 35-year career.

The cast will perform a roster of Dusty hits written by Burt Bacharach, Carole King and others including Say A Little Prayer, Downtown, Natural Woman and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough which was a huge hit for Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell in 1967. Dusty was a powerhouse singer and a style beacon; her blonde beehive up-do and black eyeliner inspired millions of teenage girls, while her soulful voice and clever choice of material gained her legions of followers here and in the US.

