When and where to see RAF military planes Spitfire and Hurricane will fly over North Derbyshire this weekend
Chesterfield Canal Festival, on Saturday and Sunday, will include a range of family fun.
There will be flypasts by a Spitfire on Saturday and a Hurricane on Sunday.
A dog show, have a go archery, axe throwing, air rifle shooting, canoeing and zorbing will be among the other attractions
On Monday, June 26, there will be a flotilla of all four tripboats from Staveley Basin right up the canal to Tapton and back, with stops at Hollingwood Hub and Tapton Lock, covering 10 miles and 11 locks. Go to Chesterfield Canal Trust website, https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk to book.
Bolsover Gala will take place on Sunday.
An RAF Hurricane flypast will be taking place at the event which runs from 10am to 5.30pm, at the town's Hornscroft Park.