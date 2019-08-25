Watch knights do battle in legendary joust at Bolsover Castle

Experience the exhilarating spectacle of a legendary joust at Bolsover Castle.

Four knights will be competing for honour and glory today and tomorrow, August 25 and 26.

See lances shatter, feel the thunder of hooves and hear the roar of the crowd as reputations are won and lost.

The fearless fighters and their magnificent horses will charge at each other at full speed in an unforgettable display of chivalry and sheer courage. Choose your champion and cheer them on to victory – or console them in defeat.

Immerse yourself in medieval life in the encampment, where you can listen to merry music, join in with the jester’s jokes and learn about cookery and crafts from centuries ago. Little knights can test their bravery in hobby-horse jousts and try on medieval armour.

And don’t forget to experience fascinating legendary falconry.

The family-friendly legendary joust attraction runs from 11am to 5pm.

Details: Tickets £15.30 (adult), £9.20 (child, 5-17 years), concessions for English Heritage members. Visit www.englishheritage.co.uk.

