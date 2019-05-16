VIDEO: First look around this year's Rail Ale beer festival in Chesterfield

We had a sneak peek inside the Barrow Hill beer festival, where guests can sample 350 beers and 40 gins this weekend

The doors opened this afternoon to let the first thirsty beer-lovers try the huge range of ales on offer at Barrow Hill Roundhouse's annual event.

The event in 2018, which always pulls in big numbers

Tonight, music fans can enjoy a special one-off show when, the UK’s number one ABBA tribute band “ABBA Revival” are appearing at Barrow Hill Roundhouse for one night only.

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Jools Holland, Marc Almond, Rick Wakeman and Mel C, the Chesterfield venue will play host to this acclaimed popular tribute act on the opening night of Rail Ale 2019.

The beer festival then continues on Friday and Saturday. If you're planning in heading out here's all you need to know