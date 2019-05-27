There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly hits Chesterfield's Winding Wheel

Families can enjoy fun-filled games and colourful animal characters in a stage adaptation of There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly.

The production at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel today (Monday, May 27) starts at 2.30pm.

This magical, musical show is based on the best-selling children’s book written by Pam Adams 45 years ago who drew inspiration from Burl Ives’ chart-topping song.

There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly is presented by The People's Theatre Company.

Tickets cost £12.90. To book call 01246 34522 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

