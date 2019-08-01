Ready Steady Cook star Lesley Waters at Chesterfield’s Food and Drink Festival

Chesterfield Food and Drink Festival 2019 celebrates the huge range of producers and suppliers around the borough.

This weekend’s festival at Queen’s Park in the town will welcome celebrity chef Lesley Waters on Sunday. Lesley has appeared on television’s Ready Steady Cook and has featured on This Morning.

Local chefs will showcase their skills in a demo kitchen which is a new attraction for the 2019 festival.

Visitors will be able to wander around the festival site sampling hot and cold food which they can wash down with a locally crafted beer, artisan gin or a prosecco.

There will be live music on the festival stage, dance demonstrations and entertainment on the bandstand.

Children’s activities on Saturday and Sunday will include face painting and a party playbus, as well as a huge range of live music on the festival stage, dance demonstrations, social dancing and live entertainment on the Bandstand.

The festival kicks off on Friday, August 2, at 6pm with eating, drinking and live music. The line-up of musical entertainment is as follows: Clear Vinyl (7pm to 7.45pm), Smiling Ivy (8pm to 8.45pm), Ska 45s (9pm to 10.30pm).

Saturday’s live music will be provided by the following: 5 O’Clock Shadows (11am to 11.45am), Jayrar (12noon to 12.45pm), She said (1pm to 1.45pm), Hey Brother (2pm to 2.45pm), Lahdidah (3pm to 3.45pm), Yolande & Drew (4pm-4.45pm), Early Morning Shakes (5pm to 5.45pm), Ample Funk (6pm to 6.45pm), Double Sided Tapirs (7pm to 7.45pm), Amy Winehouse tribute (8pm to 8.45pm), Nutty Boys (9pm to 10.30pm).

Sunday’s musical line-up is: Wolfman Lateral (12noon to 12.45pm), Fifty Nine (1pm to 1.45pm), Deaf Crows (2pm to 2.45pm), The Yukes (3pm to 3.45pm), Blast Lane (4pm to 4.45pm), Jarra (5pm to 5.45pm) and Water For Dogs (6pm to 6.45pm).

The festival runs from 6pm to 10m on Friday, 10am to 10pm on Saturday and 10am to 8pm on Sunday.

For further information, go to www.edgeeventsfestivals.co.uk/chesterfield-food-and-drink-festiva