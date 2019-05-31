Quadrophenia film stars Phil Daniels and Lesley Ash at Chesterfield nightclub

Phil Daniels and Leslie Ash will be among six actors for the cult film Quadrophenia who will be visiting Chesterfield this weekend.

They will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the film at The Avenue, Chesterfield, on Saturday, June 1.

Phil and Leslie will be joined by fellow actors Garry Cooper, Trevor Laird, Gary Shail and Mark Wingett.

The Truth and The Lambrettas, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary, will perform hits such as Weapons of Love and Poison Ivy.

There will also be a set from The Nutty Boys playing the best music from Quadrophenia.

Tickets £27.50 (standard), £40 (meet and greet). Go to www.theavenuechesterfield.co.uk/event/quadrophenia40-the-avenue-chesterfield.

READ THIS: Win tickets to see Manic Street Preachers and The Specials at Splendour Festival

