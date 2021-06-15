With ticket numbers reduced due to social distancing requirements, the popular attraction, in Leicester has been consistently sold out at weekends and school holidays since reopening after lockdown – and has now launched its tickets for the summer holidays, which it also expects to sell out..

Malika Andress, centre spokeswoman, said: “It is great to have our teams back in the building, welcoming really excited families and schools on days out people have missed over the past year.

“We are now able to launch tickets for the summer holiday season, buoyed by the extraordinary support we have received, with sold-out school visits through to September, and very few tickets left for weekend family visits in June.”

Earth from Space is the theme for the school holiday period and kicks off on July 10 with the Discovery Team taking on the roles of climate detectives to host live science talks, family artefact trails and science busking.

Tickets include entry to the Astronaut fulldome show, in the centre’s planetarium, where visitors can experience a rocket launch from inside the body of an astronaut and explore the amazing worlds of inner and outer space, from floating around the International Space Station to manoeuvring through microscopic regions of the human body.

The centre boasts six galleries, including Into Space, which aims to give visitors an insight into what it is like to be an astronaut, and the 42-metre-tall Rocket Tower, home to Blue Streak and Thor Able rockets, as well as the Gagarin Experience, Apollo Lunar Lander and real moon rock.

The National Space Centre is located in Leicester.