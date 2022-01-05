New year, new you: Best spas in Derbyshire and beyond

Here’s a round-up of some of the most relaxing spas that the area has to offer, providing a super spa service against some of the region’s most picturesque backdrops...
1. Stancliffe Hall Hotel & Spa – Darley Dale
Arriving here is simply breath taking. You try to focus on the road as you make your way down a meandering drive that commands views of the mountainscape to the left, then luscious, canopied woodlands all above.
I was given a sneak peek at their spa - open to the public from January 2022. Maintaining the exclusivity for which the property is renowned, groups of between four and eight people can enjoy the spa sanctuary and it’s very instagramable facilities that include a stunning indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, steam room and sauna. The Ultimate Relaxation Retreat Day includes a welcome drink, soft slippers and a robe to use, a 50-minute treatment by health and beauty experts and private use of the facilities. Whitworth Road, Darley Dale, Matlock. Tel: 01629 736956
Photo: Submitted
2. Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa - Chesterfield
The Garden Secret Spa is not much of a secret, but I’m not surprised. Set in a Grade 2 listed building amid an historic park and heritage gardens, I loved the country spa experience and how affordable it was. The facilities are extensive, so referring back to the website, it has a Vitality Pool, Himalayan Salt Sauna, Herbal Sauna, Aquatic Foot Spas, a Blossom Steam Room, Ice Fountain, a private couple's suite, daydream sleep lounge and Treehouse light relaxation lounge and a Glasshouse Brasserie offering delicious menu options and cocktails. It has some high value packages starting from £59 that are well worth the treat. I was also delighted to discover that they have a doggie spa that looks almost as luxurious as the main one.
Ringwood Rd, Brimington, Chesterfield. 01246 280077
Photo: Submitted
3. The Devonshire Spa – Buxton
Buxton has been a spa town for over 1300 years so naturally I had to try one of this tranquil town’s offerings. What better place than a spa housed in the Buxton Dome – a grade 2 listed building built in the 1780’s.
I loved the Aroma Room and thermal facilities. The Ice Fountain was quirky and enhanced the Essence Filled Sauna experience - a scented sauna that was fabulous for all the senses. The robes were complimentary and there were ample locker facilities. The changing rooms were stocked with every-thing you need to get ready for a mini-photoshoot around the grounds afterwards. Treatments start from £40
1 Devonshire Road, Buxton. 01298 338408
Photo: Submitted
4. Losehill House Hotel & Spa – Hope Valley
Some of Derbyshire’s more popular spa experiences happen at the Loosehill House & Spa. It’s got a tranquil indoor heated pool that offers breath-taking views over Win Hill and the Hope Valley, a sauna, steam room and outdoor hot tub. I love the Thalgo products they use for the facials and body treatments and it’s what attracted me to book. They are renowned products and the techniques they used at the spa were highly complementary. Treatments start from £55.
Losehill Lane, Edale Road, S33 6AF. 01433 621 219
Photo: Submitted