New year, new you: Best spas in Derbyshire and beyond

1. Stancliffe Hall Hotel & Spa – Darley Dale

Arriving here is simply breath taking. You try to focus on the road as you make your way down a meandering drive that commands views of the mountainscape to the left, then luscious, canopied woodlands all above. I was given a sneak peek at their spa - open to the public from January 2022. Maintaining the exclusivity for which the property is renowned, groups of between four and eight people can enjoy the spa sanctuary and it’s very instagramable facilities that include a stunning indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, steam room and sauna. The Ultimate Relaxation Retreat Day includes a welcome drink, soft slippers and a robe to use, a 50-minute treatment by health and beauty experts and private use of the facilities. Whitworth Road, Darley Dale, Matlock. Tel: 01629 736956

Photo: Submitted