New musical The Bakewell Bake Off is set for home-town premiere

Take seven eager baking competition contestants and three feuding judges who each claim to have the original recipe for Bakewell’s famous pudding.

Mix together with a bewildered hostess then add flour, eggs and sugar and you have the recipe for a hilarious new musical comedy coming to the region for the first time.

The judges: Alasdaire Low ( Prof Kugelhupf); Rachel Cooper Bassett'(Susie Sunflower); Sarah Betts (Griselda Pratt-Dewhurst); Paul Black (Hugh'Dripp), left to right.

Dronfield Musical Theatre Group have obtained the rights to produce the new show which is called The Bakewell Bake Off.

And as well as performing the show at their usual home at Dronfield Civic Hall, they are going on tour for a special performance in Bakewell itself.

“The show has never been done on its home ground so it’s fantastic to have it performed both in Dronfield and Bakewell,” says one the show’s creators Katherine Glover. Part of the writing team, and then playing Flora Drizzle, one of the contestants, she added: “The Bakewell Bake off has been an amazing experience for us and we love to see others now performing it.”

Directing the show for Dronfield and Bakewell is Andrea Powell. She explains: “Bake Off is set in a community hall in Bakewell, so where better to do than in….a community hall in Bakewell!“

Ellie Ashmore who is playing Flora Drizzle, the role originated by Katherine'Glover.

The show began at two London theatres and then had an airing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It is a fantastic feast of fun as the audience join the folk of Bakewell for their annual bake-off, where signature bakes combine with song and dance with hilarious results.

Andrea adds: “Then the mix is further complicated by the arrival of an EU commissioner who steps in to say there must only be one true pudding recipe in Bakewell. He decrees a second round must be added to the competition to resolve the matter once and for all.”

Explaining the origin of the musical Katherine said: “It started as a drama school project when we all had to come up with three potential ideas for a musical. I came up with a baking competition idea and it all began to fall into place.”

And what will the people of Bakewell make of the production? “I hope they’ll love it,” she says. “When we performed it in London it became a bit of a cult. It’s that sort of show.”

The Bakewell Bake Off contestants: Ben Patterson (Freddie Twist). Tommy Jones'(Henrietta Apfelstrudel); Ellie Ashmore (Flora Drizzle), Julie Ballin (Tina Tartin), 'Lindsay Ashmore (Pradeepta Smith), Sophie Robinson (Holly Berry), Janet'Black (Sister Mary).

The origin of the Bakewell pudding (or tart) is lost in myth and legend from the early part of the 19 th century but what is certain is the popularity of the sweet confection all over the world.

The show is being performed at Dronfield Civic Hall from Wednesday to Saturday, May 15 to 18, at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. For tickets, call 01246 416364.

The Bakewell performance is at the Medway Centre on Sunday, May 19, at 7.30pm. Tickets from www.medwaycentre.co.uk.

