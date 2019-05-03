Lantern parade, magic tricks, circus skills, music and dance at Dronfield Arts Festival
Dronfield will be a hub of artistic activity over the coming days as music, dance, drama, poetry and much more comes to town.
Dronfield Arts Festival, running from May 3 to 6, will bring a lantern parade, magic tricks, circus skills, workshops and wine tasting to town, with the festival based in eight locations. See www.dronfieldartsfestival.co.uk
What secrets does The Tent of Mystery hold? Find out at Dronfield Hall Barn on Saturday afternoon.