Lantern parade, magic tricks, circus skills, music and dance at Dronfield Arts Festival

Dronfield Arts Festival, running from May 3 to 6, will bring a lantern parade, magic tricks, circus skills, workshops and wine tasting to town, with the festival based in eight locations. See www.dronfieldartsfestival.co.uk

What secrets does The Tent of Mystery hold? Find out at Dronfield Hall Barn on Saturday afternoon.

Vintage trio Lah-Di-Dah will perform in the Manors Gardens on Sunday afternoon at 1.30pm and 3pm.

Duo Azure, comprising musicians from The Royal Northern College of Music, play on Sunday at 7.30pm in Dronfield Hall Barn.

Ocean World Interactive Lightshow & Workshop takes place on Saturday at 11am and bank holiday Monday at 5pm at the Peel Centre, Dronfield.

