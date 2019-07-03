Here’s where you can see all the gigs in Derbyshire

Friday, July 5

The Sarah Knight Band. The Eyes Have It music festival, Eyes Meadow, Duffield.

The Rate Hot Chilli Peppers and Origin. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

T-Rextasy. Peak Cavern, Castleton.

ziPt. Codnor Inn, Codnor, near Ripley.

Nick Ford Trio. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

TV Smith. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Blondied. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Elvis tribute night. The Derby Conference Centre, Derby.

Holly Redford Jones. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Johnny Dysfunctional’s Xmas in July. The London Road Inn, Buxton.

Saturday, July 6

Aynsley Lister. The Eyes Have It music festival, Eyes Meadow, Duffield.

King Kraken headline Summer Fuzzing at The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield. Support comes from Vulture Cult, Banzai Pipeline, ColdHarbour UK and Parson City.

Absolute Bowie. Peak Cavern, Castleton.

Arizona play their summer blow-out. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Cabronitas. Twenty Ten bar, Matlock.

The Shambles. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

ziPt. Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley.

Escape Plan. Butchers Arms Brimington.

DC Done Dirt Cheap. South Wingfield Social Club, Alfreton.

DFacto. The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

The Southmartins. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Red Bricks. The London Road Inn, Buxton.

Swings Into Summer with The Troy Farrell Big Band. Allestree Woodland School, Derby.

Monday, July 8

Jazz and Blues Jam with Carole Gilbey. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Wednesday, July 10

ziPt. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Emma Buckley, Laurie illingworth, and James Letta. The Dog & Moon, Derby.

Joel Gardner and Minerva Daisy. The London Road Inn, Buxton.