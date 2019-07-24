Haddon Hall hosts Summer Artisan Market

More than 80 artisan stalls and fantastic events for families to enjoy will be hosted at Haddon Hall this weekend.

The Summer Artisan Market is back at the hall from July 26 to 28 when visitors can shop the finest crafts and learn new skills at drop-in workshops and demonstrations.

Summer Artisan Market at Haddon Hall.

Olive Owl Florist will be showing flower enthusiasts how to make a floral head crown and simple hand tied bouquets, whilst Jane Lappage will be hosting a modern calligraphy demo. The Crafty Gentleman, Mike Aspinall, will show that “craft is not just for women”, while The Derbyshire Guild of Spinners and Weavers will be demonstrating too.

Children can enjoy crafts and face painting and the wildflower meadow will be home to activities such as hedge laying, fly casting and archery.

Families can sit back and relax with a picnic or visit the barbecue tent for delicious food and drinks form a selection of vintage vehicles.

There will be live music from Hook North Brass Band, guitarist and vocalist Kevin Bradley and female choir The Dale Divas will perform over the weekend.

The artisan market is open from 10am to 5pm, with last entry at 4pm.

Entry: £5.50 (adults and concessions) or included in admission to Haddon Hall, children go free. To book, go to www.haddonhall.co.uk or call 01629 812855.