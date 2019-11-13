Haddon Hall hosts artisan market

More than 100 of the UK’s best artisans and makers will showcase their wares at Haddon Hall this week.

Visitors will have their pick of the finest gifts to buy for Christmas, from soaps, skincare products and candles, to jewellery,fine art and food and drink.

Teas from around the world, wines from vineyards in the Peak District and speciality gins will be on sale.

The Winter Artisan Market runs from November 13 to 17 and is open from 10am to 5pm.

Tickets £5.50 (adult), free for children. Go to www.haddonhall.co.uk

