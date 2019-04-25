Great British Food Festival will attract 100 traders to Hardwick Hall for bank holiday weekend

Tasty treats will be in store for visitors to the Great British Food Festival at Hardwick Hall over the first bank holiday weekend in May.

Artisan food producers and street food vendors will be among the 100 different traders showcasing their wares.

Along with the food and drink producers there will be bands, chef demos, foodie talks, man versus food competitions and a bake stage.

Dan Maycock, one of the organisers, said: ‘We have got a great mix of local produce and best of British, coming from further afield. On the hot food front you will be able to try anything from traditional hog roast to Mexican and Thai dishes, so hopefully something for all tastes!’

The Chef Demo stage hosts a headline name for each day, with ex Great British Bake Off stars, Howard Middleton, Julia Chernogorova and Sandy Docherty all doing demos over the weekend. On top of cooking up treats on the demo stage, the Bake Off stars will be overseeing the popular Great British Cake Off, where amateur bakers compete head to head in three baking categories (see www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for details and to enter); best of all if you enter a cake you get free entry to the festival!

There is entertainment for all the family over the weekend of May 4 to 6, including kids’ cookery lessons, free circus skills, and children’s rides. With live music throughout the day from a playlist packed full of top local bands it’s a great day out for the whole family.

For discounted advanced tickets click here