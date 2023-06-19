The festival takes place at Staveley Town Basin this Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, from 10am to 5pm.

Birds of prey, Newfoundland dogs, water walking balls, spinning bumper cars, children’s rides and face painting will be among the sights and activities.

There will be flypasts by a Spitfire on Saturday and a Hurricane on Sunday.

A fun dog show will be held on Saturday at 1pm, with prizes for prettiest bitch, handsome dog, best trick, waggiest tail, child handler, fancy dress and more. Entries accepted from 11am; £2 for first entry and £1 for additional entries.

Free entertainment will include music, dance and street theatre all day, both in the big marquee and outside by the lock.

Craft, charity and food stalls and a real ale bar will add to the fun of the festival.

All four of the Chesterfield Canal Trust’s tripboats will be in action and two will have wheelchair lifts.

The trust’s development manager will be holding question and answer sessions in the marquee about plans for the restoration of the canal.

Admission will be £6, free for under 16s. There will be free parking nearby with parking for blue badge holders onsite. There are several bus routes that pass withing 200 metres. The whole site is accessible to wheelchairs.

There will be separate concerts on the Friday and Saturday nights, starting at 7.30 p.m.

Friday will see the return of the ever-popular Swing Commanders, whilst Saturday will feature Chesterfield’s own WonderWhys. Tickets for both concerts are available from the Chesterfield Canal Trust website. There will be onsite parking, food stalls and a real ale bar.

On Monday, June 26, there will be a flotilla of all four tripboats from Staveley Basin right up the canal to Tapton and back, with stops at Hollingwood Hub and Tapton Lock, covering 10 miles and 11 locks. Go to Chesterfield Canal Trust website, https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk to book.