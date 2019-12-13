Five of the best things happening in Chesterfield and Derbyshire this weekend

There’s plenty happening in Chesterfield and Derbyshire this Saturday and Sunday, December 14 and 15 – so for anyone making weekend plans, here are some of the best things going on in the region, from Christmas festivities to family fun and music.

Take a trip on a ‘Santa Special’ at Hady Miniature Railway

Christmas trees at the Crooked Spire, Chesterfield, where the Festive Brass concert is happening.

The Chesterfield and District Model Engineering Society, at Hady Hill, is welcoming visitors to ride a miniature train on Sunday from 11.30am to 3pm. The journey will have a Christmas theme. People can also see other locomotives - small and large - alongside traction engines, static engines, models and more. Admission by pre-purchased ticket only, call 07710 273614.

Browse stalls at a Christmas fundraiser

Bakewell Town Hall will be the venue for a Christmas Fayre in aid of the Chesterfield Animal Centre on Saturday from 11am to 3pm. There will be craft stalls, wintry drinks and food, tombolas and more besides. Admission is free. See https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/event/christmas-fayre-bakewell/ for further details.

Listen to the band at church concert

Runners at the Pavilion Gardens 5k in Buxton.

The Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band ushers in Christmas on Saturday with a concert called Festive Brass, at the Crooked Spire. The programme will include carols for the whole gathering to participate in. Doors 6.30pm, starts 7pm. Tickets £8 adults, £6 concessions. Call 01246 345777 or visit www.iccbb.co.uk/events-1 to find out more.

Take on a Saturday morning 5k

The Pavilion Gardens 5k series – a monthly, multi-terrain, flat race in Buxton – returns on Saturday at 9am. These races are open to runners of all standards and registration is free. The starting point is the Burlington Road end of Broadwalk. Log on to https://buxtonac.org.uk/our-events/pavilion-gardens-5k/ for further information.

Meet Santa over breakfast

The Santa Special sets off at the miniature railway in Chesterfield.

Children can tuck into breakfast with Father Christmas at Matlock Farm Park on Saturday and Sunday. Each child sits with their family in the specially-decorated cafe, as Santa comes for a chat with every youngster at their table.

Following breakfast, families can visit Santa’s Grotto, where each child receives a gift. Visitors are then free to see the farm park at their leisure.

Tickets £15 per child – including food, grotto, gift and farm park entry – and £7 per adult. Call 01246 590200 or visit www.matlockfarmpark.co.uk/whats-on for details.