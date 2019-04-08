Find out which Chesterfield residents are celebrating a lottery win

Three people in Chesterfield have each scooped a lottery prize – all thanks to their ‘lucky’ postcode.

The Plover Way neighbours landed £1,000 each when S44 5BB came up trumps and was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday, April 8.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations and said: “There’s no better way to beat the Monday morning blues than hearing you’ve won the lottery! Congratulations to everyone picking up a prize in Chesterfield today, it’s always lovely to see neighbours winning together.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £416 million to date for thousands of good causes in Great Britain and beyond.