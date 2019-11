Explore north Derbyshire’s hidden heritage and secret streams on a winter walk

The Don Catchment Rivers Trust has organised the Hidden Heritage Secret Streams winter walk around the Moss Valley.

Walkers are urged to wear their wellies on the winter walk.

Participants are asked to meet at the Bridge Inn, Ford, Ridgeway, on Wednesday, December 4, at 10am, for the 90-minute walk.

Mince pies and hot drinks will be provided.

A spokesman said: “Wear wellies and bring a Christmas hat!”

For details and to sign up, email info@dcrt.org.uk